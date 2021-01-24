Swimming: Ontario sweeps MOAC championships

ONTARIO — Ontario High School claimed both the girls and boys 2020-2021 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference swimming championships.

The Lady Warriors collected their fourth consecutive team title, amassing 177 points. Shelby tallied 138 points to edge out Galion for second place. The Lady Tigers scored 131 points.

River Valley (66), Marion Harding (46), and Pleasant (26) rounded out the bottom three in the team standings.

In the boys meet, Ontario topped the standings with 186 points. Shelby was the runnerup with 130 points and Pleasant placed third with 103 points.

Marion Harding (63), Galion (57), and River Valley (30) finished fourth through sixth.

Record-setting day

MOAC records were established in eight events at the 2020-2021 conference championships. Ontario’s Brie Trumpower is now the holder of two individual and part of three team records in the conference. She and Galion’s Troie Grubbs provided drama in head-to-head competition on Saturday.

Trumpower outdueled Grubbs in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races, setting league records in the process. She won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.47 seconds, while Grubbs placed second with a time of 24.81 seconds. In the 100 freestyle, Trumpower touched the wall in 53.94 seconds, just ahead of Grubbs, whose time was 54.94 seconds.

Trumpower paced Ontario to record-setting wins in the 200-yard medley relay (1:53.03), 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.43), and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:45.22).

Pleasant’s Ben Dunham also established two MOAC individual event records on Saturday, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:05.7 and capturing the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.72.

Reyna Hoffman of Shelby etched her name in the MOAC record book, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.14.

Galion girls results

Kaisey Speck finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.85) and was third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.91).

Miranda Stone placed third in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:15.31) and 500-yard freestyle (6:13.57) events.

Caitlyn Karnes finished third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:10.49) and was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle race (2:17.94).

Julia Conner came in fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:41.14) and placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:13.76).

Brooklyn O’Brien came in fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:19.82) and placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:32.21).

Adriana Zeger finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle 28.03 seconds).

Ally Staats was seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (1:19.73) and finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.07).

Conner, Staats, O’Brien, and Karnes teamed up to place third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:56.28).

Speck, Grubbs, Stone, and O’Brien combined to place third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:01.05).

Speck, Grubbs, Karnes, and Stone came in third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:59.21).

Galion boys results

Nathan Barre came in third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.52) and placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.77).

Sam Albert placed sixth (25.55 seconds) and Grayson Willacker came in ninth (27.2 seconds) in the 50-yard freestyle race. In the 100-yard freestyle, Albert finished fifth (56.86 seconds) and Willacker placed ninth (1:01.56).

Walker Frankhouse finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:33.76).

Chad Taylor finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:22.5) and placed ninth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:36.42).

Wyatt Estep finished ninth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:48.6) and was 11th in the 500-yard freestyle (8:21.01).

Lucas Hieber placed 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:33.98).

Barre, Albert, Willacker, and Taylor placed fourth in 200-yard medley relay (2:08.99).

Barre, Albert, Willacker, and Frankhouse came in fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:45.62).

Galion girls finish third, boys place fifth

