GALION — Jason Guthridge bowled a match-best 392 to lead Galion to a 1,921 to 1,889 win over Elgin on Thursday at Victory Lanes.

Guthridge recorded a high game of 224 and added a tally of 168 in the second game.

Sean Clark bowled 330 (189-141). Ethan Click tallied a score of 300 (146-154).

Neavia Cansler posted a pin total of 290 (163-127). Brady Dalenberg finished with a score of 276 (147-129).

Galion won the Baker games by a total of 333 to 274.

