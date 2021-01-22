Bowling: Galion girls still unbeaten in MOAC

MARION — Galion remained undefeated and top of the table in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls bowling after knocking off Pleasant on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers (6-0 MOAC) defeated the Lady Spartans, 1,615 to 1,315. Galion won the two Baker games, 259 t0 243.

Galion’s Zoe Frary bowled 313 (149-164) to lead all competitors. Abby Crager finished with a final pin total of 291 (153-138).

Kadence Fairchild tallied a score of 273 (135-138). Meleah Stratton recorded a score of 265 (147-118).

Shelena Wilcox bowled 113 and Missy VanHoupe tallied a score of 101.

Emily Seckel led Pleasant (0-7 MOAC) with a score of 246 (136-110). Markley Watters bowled 225 (118-107). Taitym Byrne finished with a score of 213 (108-105). Ashlyn Peters recorded a score of 205 (87-118). Adisyn Hall finished with a score of 183 (67-116).

Boys: Pleasant 1,952 – Galion 1,883

Jason Guthridge led the Tigers (2-4 MOAC) with a final score of 416 (211-205). Sean Clark tallied a pint total of 353 (214-139).

Neavia Cansler posted a score of 276 (130-146). Ethan Click finished with a score of 244 (130-114). Brady Dalenberger recorded a score of 240 (117-123).

Austin Adkins paced Pleasant (1-6 MOAC) with a final tally of 363 (181-182). Mason Cluff bowled 344 (162-182).

Austin Christman finished with a score of 339 (172-167). Jake Kowalczyk recorded a score of 328 (171-157).

Temo Garcia bowled 135. Seth Abraham recorded a score of 110.

Galion won the Baker games, 354 to 333.

