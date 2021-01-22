Girls basketball: Crestline drops games at Central Christian, East Knox

KIDRON — Central Christian put together a strong fourth quarter to earn a 57-45 win over Crestline in Mid-Buckeye Conference girls basketball action on Thursday evening.

With the game tied at 30 after three quarters of play, the Lady Comets (3-3, 2-2 MBC) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 18-6 in the final period to pick up the victory.

Crestline suffered its 10th consecutive loss.

Central Christian’s Kylie Nussbaum led all scorers with 28 points. Saige Pertee scored 13 points.

Hannah Delong led Crestline (2-10, 0-5 Mid-Buckeye Conference) with 13 points. She also had five rebounds and three assists.

Daija Sewell and Dalani Kiser tallied eight points each. Ivy Stewart added five points. Sewell and Stewart each collected a team-high seven rebounds. Kiser grabbed five rebounds.

Kennedi Sipes scored four points. Emma Kirby had three points. Maddie Engler and Brynn Cheney chipped in two points each.

East Knox 80, Crestline 36

HOWARD — East Knox defeated Crestline 80-36 in girls basketball action on Wednesday.

Three players scored in double digits to lead East Knox (5-7, 4-4 Knox Morrow Athletic Conference) to the big victory. Laura Keith poured in 26 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs from Howard.

Alex Magers tallied 17 points. Shanda Melick scored 15 points.

Madi Annett and Hannah McCoy chipped in seven points each. Jaci Totton added six points and Jayden Montgomery had two points.

Ivy Stewart led Crestline with nine points. Daija Sewell had six points and Dalani Kiser added five points.

Brynn Cheney scored four points. Hannah Delong, Kennedi Sipes, Emma Kirby, and Maddie Engler each scored three points.

Upcoming schedule

Crestline is scheduled to play three home games next week: Mount Gilead on Jan. 27, Galion on Jan. 29, and Mansfield Christian on Jan. 30.

