Girls basketball: Lady Tigers fall to Marion Harding

GALION — Marion Harding defeated Galion 75-24 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball play on Friday.

The Lady Presidents (12-2, 8-0 MOAC), top of the table in the MOAC, continued their dominant run this season with the victory.

Justice Steinman-Ross and Ariyah Douglas scored 20 points each to fuel the Marion Harding offense with the bulk of their scoring taking place over the final two periods. In the second half, Douglas tallied 15 points and Steinman-Ross poured in 12 points. Douglas is the MOAC’s scoring leader averaging 18.8 points per game.

Olivia Hays added 10 points for Harding. Nicole Flock and Keyami Jackson chipped in nine points apiece and Taylor Iden rounded out the scoring with seven points.

Galion (1-11, 0-6 MOAC) saw its first action since Jan. 2 against Harding. Lexi Rush led the Lady Tigers with 12 points.

Heaven Phelps and Teanna Greter scored four points each. Phynix Cole and Virginia King added two points apiece.

The Lady Tigers had just seven players in uniform for the game against Harding.

Marion Harding is scheduled to be back in action on Saturday at home against Big Walnut.

Galion’s next scheduled game is Jan. 28 at Clear Fork.

