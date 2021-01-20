Swimming: Galion girls improve to 9-1 with win over Shelby

GALION — The final meet before the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Championships saw the Galion High School girls swimming team continue its strong season.

The Lady Tigers (9-1 overall in 2020-2021) defeated MOAC foe Shelby 59-35 on Tuesday in a meet held at the Galion Communtiy Center YMCA.

The Galion boys team (4-6 overall in 2020-2021) lost a close meet to Shelby, 44-33.

Troie Grubbs extended her undefeated streak with two more victories in solo events on Tuesday. She won the 50-yard freestyle (25.94 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (56.83 seconds) races.

Kaisey Speck won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.08), but saw her overall unbeaten streak end with a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.63).

Miranda Stone won two races. The freshman claimed first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:37.74) and 500-yard freestyle (6:12.07).

Caitlyn Karnes placed second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:12.08) and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:19.21).

Adriana Zeger finished runnerup in the 50-yard freestyle (28.38 seconds) and was third in the 100-yard freestyle (60.56 seconds).

Julia Conner posted a pair of runnerup performances in the 00-yard individual medley (2:40.07) and 500-yard freestyle (6:34.77).

Ally Staats finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:17.3) and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:23.57).

Raygann Campbell placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:28.47). Elisha Ratcliff finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:42.12).

The Lady Tigers won all three relay events. Speck, Grubbs, Karnes, and Stone combined to win the 200-yard medley relay (2:01.89). Zeger, Karnes, Staats, and Conner joined forces to win the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:57.39). Speck, Grubbs, Zeger, and Stone teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:04.58).

Nathan Barre collected a pair of wins for the Galion boys squad against Shelby. He turned in a season-best performance to win the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.35) and took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.6).

Sam Albert claimed wins in the 50-yard freestyle (25.03 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (56.1 seconds), posting season-best times in both races on Tuesday.

Grayson Willacker finished third in the 50-yard freestyle (26.71 seconds) and was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:06.22).

Walker Frankhouse placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:36.4).

Galion won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:46.67) with Barre, Albert, Willacker, and Frankhouse teaming up for the race. The same quartet finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:17.73).

The Tigers are back in the pool on Saturday for the MOAC Championships at Ontario.

Ontario is the defending MOAC girls team champion. Shelby was the runnerup and Galion placed third last season.

On the boys side, Galion is the defending league champion.

