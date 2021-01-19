Girls basketball: Colonel Crawford rallies to shut down Mohawk, 41-22

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford used a big second half to come from behind and defeat Mohawk by a score of 41-22 in Northern 10 play.

Mohawk led 16-7 at halftime, but Colonel Crawford started hitting shots and forcing turnovers to start a run that would not stop. The Lady Eagles allowed just six points after halftime.

On senior night at Mac Morrison Gym, two seniors propelled a second half surge to bring this one home for the Eagles.

Allison Teglovic had nine points, seven in the second half for Colonel Crawford. Ally Hocker had eight points, all in the fourth quarter that were huge.

Sophomore Mallory Plesac added nine points of her own, eight of them coming after halftime.

“In the second half, we were just more aggressive (than the first half) and more determined. We got in the full court and caused some havoc. Finally hit some shots. I thought we were getting pretty good looks in the first half,” said Colonel Crawford coach Kyle Fenner.

Junior Kaylyn Risner had nine points for the Eagles, five of them coming from the free throw line.

Mohawk played a solid first half, scoring 16 of their 22 total points in the first two periods. The Warriors held Colonel Crawford to just seven points in the first half.

Sophomore Joleigh Hamilton led the way for Mohawk with six points coming on two three-pointers in the second quarter. Sophomore Bailey Sheets added five points for the Warriors.

Colonel Crawford improved their record to 9-5 overall and 7-4 in Northern 10 conference play. The Lady Eagles remain in the middle of the pack in the conference.

The Mohawk girls are now 3-10 on the season and 1-9 in Northern 10 play.

“We have some tough games coming up that we need to take one game at a time,” Fenner said. “This league (Northern 10) is very competitive and you have to take it one at a time.”

Colonel Crawford travels to Wynford (6-3, 5-3 Northern 10) on Jan. 22, then plays host to Seneca East (7-4, 4-3 Northern 10) on Jan. 26.

The Eagles have a non-conference game against Ontario on Jan. 27 at Mac Morrison Gym.

Colonel Crawford sophomore Mallory Plesac bulls her way toward the basket during the Eagles 41-22 win over Mohawk on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Mac Morrison Gym. Plesac finished with nine points, eight of which she scored in the second half.

