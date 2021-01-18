Swimming: Galion girls dominate at Marion quad meet

MARION — The Galion girls swimming team dominated a quad meet on Saturday at the Marion Family YMCA.

The Lady Tigers won nine events and finished with 185 points to defeat Pleasant (84), Mount Gilead (73), and Marion Harding (3).

Galion’s boys team (35 points) finished third behind Pleasant (127) and Mount Gilead (126). Marion Harding was fourth (12).

“I thought the team swam really well considering we had three (girls team members) and three (boys team members) missing,” Galion coach Ted Temple said. “This time of the year is really difficult coming off the holidays and a heavy meet schedule in January. The team has five meets in two weeks to get ready for sectionals.”

Senior Kaisey Speck and junior Troie Grubbs each won two events at the Marion meet to remain undefeated this season. Speck won the 100-yard butterfly with a season-best time of 1:05.78. She also posted a season-best time to win the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:11.24.

Grubbs captured first place in the 50-yard freestyle, turning in a season-best time of 25.66 seconds. She won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.89 seconds.

Three Galion sophomores enjoyed a good day in the pool at Marion. Caitlyn Karnes claimed first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:20.07) and placed second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:11.67). Julia Conner finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:40.49) and was the runnerup in the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 6:15.57. Ally Staats placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:48.75) and was third in the 500-yard freestyle (6:30.28).

Junior Adriana Zeger finished runnerup in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.2) and was third in the 50-yard freestyle (28.19 seconds).

Freshman Elisha Brown finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:32.17). She was the lead swimmer for the Galion B team in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays and posted season-best times for the legs she swam in both races.

Galion won all three relay races.

Sophomore Nathan Barre paced the Galion boys team with a pair of runnerup finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2:28.16) and 100-yard breaststroke.

Junior Sam Albert placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.92 seconds) and finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (59.36 seconds).

Senior Grayson Willacker placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.16 seconds).

Barre, Albert, Willacker, and Walker Frankhouse teamed up to place second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:19.7).

Galion will swim next on Tuesday against Shelby at the Galion Community Center YMCA.

