Bowling: Galion splits with Wynford, sweeps Shelby

GALION — The Galion girls bowling team continued its recent strong run of performances, sweeping three matches last week.

The Lady Tigers defeated Marion Harding on Wednesday (See the Saturday, Jan. 16 edition of the Galion Inquirer and GalionInquirer.com for the story.) and followed up with wins over Wynford on Thursday and Shelby on Friday to close out the week.

The boys squad dropped matches to the Presidents and Royals before ending the week in strong fashion with a victory against the Whippets.

Girls: Galion 1,685 – Wynford 1,281

The Lady Tigers defeated Wynford, 1,685 to 1,281, at Victory Lanes. Galion won the Baker games by a count of 270 to 244.

Shiyenne Current led Galion with a score of 294 (143-151). Missy VanHoupe bowled 282 (174-108).

Shelena Wilcox finished the match with a total score of 251 (144-107). Abby Crager bowled one game and finished with a match-best score of 198.

Kadence Fairchild recorded a score of 153 in the lone game she bowled. Zoe Frary tallied a score of 147.

Savannah Bender led Wynford with a final score of 264 (134-130). Cheyenne Dunford bowled 225 (89-136). Kylah Martin finished with a score of 207 (86-121). Miya Kinn bowled 192 (124-68). Kara Pastell tallied a final score of 149 (90-59).

Boys: Wynford 2,089 – Galion 1,774

Wynford got the better of Galion in the boys match, winning by a score of 2,089 to 1,774. The Royals claimed victory in the Baker games by a count of 376 to 341.

Galion’s Jason Guthridge bowled a match-best 431, which included a high game of 234. He recorded a score of 197 in the opening game.

Sean Clark finished with a score of 264 (155-109). Brady Dalenberg tallied a score of 262 (119-143). Ethan Click finished the match with a score of 253 (100-153). Neavia Cansler bowled 223 (93-130).

Dylon Jones led Wynford with a score of 430 (198-232). Kaden Dunford bowled 337 (170-167). Brian Schifer tallied a score of 335 (180-155). Chandler Elchert finished his day with a score of 306 (168-138). Cody Scott rolled a 305 (134-171).

Girls: Galion 1,884 – Shelby 1,467

Zoe Frary tallied a score of 343 (187-156) to pace the Lady Tigers to a win over Shelby at Dynasty Lanes. Kadence Fairchild bowled 336, including a high game of 202 to open the match.

Maleah Stratton finished the match with a total score of 312 (162-150). Abby Crager tallied a score of 307 (161-146).

Shelena Wilcox recorded a score of 147 in the one game she bowled. Missy VanHoupe bowled 130 in the only game in which she competed.

Shelby’s Alicia Uplinger recorded a match-best 358 (178-180) to pace the Lady Whippets. Kira Metzger tallied a score of 273 (138-135). Emily Morgan finished the match at 259 (107-152). Lanora Liles bowled 198 (102-96).

Gracie May bowled 76 and Ashley Huber recorded a score of 59.

Galion won the Baker games 309 to 244.

Boys: Galion 1,830 – Shelby 1,829

Jason Guthridge tallied a match-best score of 412 to place Galion to the win. He opened with a score of 186 in the first game and wrapped up the match with a high game of 226.

Sean Clark recorded a score of 283 (137-146). Neavia Cansler tallied a score of 276 (118-158). Brady Dalenberg finished his day with a score of 265 (124-141). Ethan Click recorded a score of 263 (128-135).

Kaden Cirata led Shelby with a score of 372 (191-181). Anthony Randolph bowled 326 (181-145). Nick Beekman finished with a score of 302 (157-145). Geordan Weitner bowled 288 (145-143). Sam Vousden tallied a final score of 219 (121-98).

Galion won the Baker games, 341 to 322.

