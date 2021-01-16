Boys basketball: Colonel Crawford wins again, now 13-0

NEW WASHINGTON — Colonel Crawford went on the road and kept its undefeatd streak intact, defeating Buckeye Central by a score of 91-31 in Northern 10 boys basketball action.

The Eagles turned in their best offensive output of the year thanks to a quick start against the Bucks and they did not look back.

Junior Carter Valentine led Colonel Crawford with 20 points, but the Eagles benefited from a balanced offensive effort.

Senior Drayton Burkhart had 17 points, 12 in the final quarter alone thanks to four three-pointers. Fellow senior Chase Walker had 15 points and asserted himself quickly in the first half.

“I thought we sped them up, we wanted to be quick tempo all night,” said Eagles coach Dave Sheldon. “We got some easy shots thanks to our defense, but that’s a team (Buckeye Central) that has been playing very well.”

Buckeye Central was led by junior Aiden McDougal with eight points, all coming in the first half. Bucks’ junior Alex Kenney added seven points of his own.

Colonel Crawford led 44-15 at halftime and 68-23 after three quarters. The score was tied at 10-all at one juncture early in the contest. The Eagles were able to get players that are normally deeper in the rotation some action.

“That was one of our most complete games,” Sheldon said. “The way we came out, on the road, and got off to a hot start, that is what good basketball teams do. We have three big games coming up with Upper Sandusky, Carey, and Mohawk. We have put ourselves in a good position.”

Colonel Crawford continues to roll this season as they are now 13-0 and alone atop the Northern 10 Athletic Conference at 9-0. The Eagles will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 21 at home as they play host to Upper Sandusky. Carey visits Mac Morrison Gym on Saturday, Jan. 23. Colonel Crawford travels to Mohawk on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Buckeye Central falls to 7-7 on the season and 4-5 in Northern 10 play. The Bucks are back at it Thursday, Jan. 21 at Wynford.

Colonel Crawford’s Carson Feichtner clamps down on defense against Tyler Sanderson of Buckeye Central during the Eagles 91-31 win against the Bucks on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in New Washington. Colonel Crawford is now 13-0 overall and 9-0 in Northern 10 Athletic Conference play. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_b-011621j-CC-at-BC-bkb_0121.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Carson Feichtner clamps down on defense against Tyler Sanderson of Buckeye Central during the Eagles 91-31 win against the Bucks on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in New Washington. Colonel Crawford is now 13-0 overall and 9-0 in Northern 10 Athletic Conference play. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

Eagles hand Buckeye Central 91-31 defeat in N10 play

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.