OHSAA: Dates set for state swimming & diving, bowling tournaments

COLUMBUS — The OHSAA Board of Directors announced dates and locations for the state swimming and diving and bowling tournaments during its meeting on Jan. 14.

The state swimming and diving championships are scheduled for Feb. 24-27 and will remain at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. According to a news release on the OHSAA website, “the format will be adjusted to remove preliminary sessions in swimming and complete each division in one day (timed finals) and allow a minimal number of people on the pool deck.”

The Division II girls swimming and diving finals will be staged on Wednesday, Feb. 24, followed by Division II boys on Thursday, Feb. 25, Division I girls on Friday, Feb. 26, and Division I boys on Saturday, Feb. 27, OHSAA announced.

Officials said “two spectators will be permitted for each diving state qualifier, while only one spectator will be permitted for each swimming state qualifier. Also of note, several sectional and district tournaments do not yet have a pool confirmed to host the event.”

The OHSAA bowling state tournament will once again be conducted at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The Division II tournament is scheduled for Feb. 26-27 and the Division I tournament will be held March 5-6.

OHSAA officials said that “the number of bowlers on qualifying teams will be reduced from eight to six bowlers per the COVID-19 Guidelines established in the fall. The number of spectators permitted is still to be determined.”

Looking for sites

The OHSAA wrestling state tournament will not be staged at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus this year. OHSAA is seeking three high schools to each host a division of the tournament. The goal is to find high schools in the Central Ohio area to host the events in order to make travel easier for participants.

OHSAA officials said in the news release that “the district and state tournaments will include split sessions, with seven weight classes competing at a time, followed by a break and then the other seven weight classes. Spectator limitations are to be determined.”

Sites for the boys and girls regional and state basketball tournaments are still being sought, according to the OHSAA. Officials stated in the news release, “It is not yet known which of the previously announced sites will permit events to be held at their venue, or which will allow spectators. The OHSAA intends to use neutral sites for the regional tournaments.”

The OHSAA state gymnastics tournament will remain at Hilliard Bradley High School and is scheduled for March 5-6. However, “the format and some traditional aspects of the state tournament will be adjusted, along with reduced number of spectators.”

OHSAA has not determined a location for the state ice hockey tournament. Officials are still awaiting word from Nationwide Arena regarding whether it will host the tournament.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

