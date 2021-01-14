Swimming: Galion sweeps double dual meet

GALION — The Galion High School swimming team swept a double dual meet against Marion Harding and Wynford on Wednesday at the Galion Community Center YMCA.

The Lady Tigers defeated Marion Harding 77-11 and completed the sweep with a 77-9 victory over Wynford.

The Galion boys team shut out Marion Harding 51-0 and recorded a 47-14 win against Wynford.

Galion senior Kaisey Speck and junior Troie Grubbs kept their undefeated seasons going, each recording a pair of wins on Wednesday. Speck captured first place in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke. Her time in the butterfly race was 1:05.63. She posted a time of 1:15.64 to win the breaststroke.

Grubbs collected wins in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races. She posted a time of 25.7 seconds in the 50 and touched the wall in 56.93 seconds on the way to winning the 100.

Sophomore Julia Conner also picked up two wins on Wednesday, capturing the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle races. Her winning time in the 200 IM was 2:40.07. She posted a time of 6:20.26 to win the 500.

Sophomore Caitlyn Karnes claimed first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:19.75. Sophomore Ava Niedermier was the winner in the 100-yard backstroke, posting a time of 1:37.36.

Galion won all three relay events. Speck, Grubbs, Karnes, and junior Adriana Zeger combined to win the 200-yard freestyle relay. Their time was 1:52. They also captured first place in the 200-yard medley relay, posting a time of 2:03.73.

Conner, sophomore Ally Staats, and freshmen Elisha Brown and Raygann Campbell teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay. Their time was 4:44.83.

Strong performance for Tiger boys

Tigers sophomore Nathan Barre continued his strong run of performances, winning the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke. His time in the 200 IM was 2:22.76. He posted a time of 1:12.67 to win the breaststroke.

Freshman Chad Taylor earned a pair of wins, taking first place in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. His time in the 200 freestyle was 2:37.34. He turned in a time of 1:28.92 in the backstroke.

Senior Grayson Willacker was the first to touch the wall in the 50-yard freestyle. His time was 26.55 seconds.

Junior Sam Albert collected a win in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 59.13 seconds.

The Tigers won all three relay races. Barre, Willacker, Albert, and junior Walker Frankhouse teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle, posting a time of 1:56.28.

Willacker, Frankhouse, Taylor, and freshman Lucas Heiber claimed first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Their time was 5:19.28.

Barre, Albert, Frankhouse, and Taylor combined to win the 200-yard medley relay. Their time was 2:20.49.

Upcoming schedule

Galion’s next meet is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 against Mount Gilead, Marion Harding, and Pleasant at the Marion Family YMCA. No spectators are allowed at the meet.

By Andrew Carter

