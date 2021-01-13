Girls basketball: Eagles top scrappy Bucyrus, 54-22

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford defeated a scrappy Bucyrus team 54-22 in Northern 10 Athletic Conference girls basketball action on Wednesday evening.

The Eagles (7-4, 5-3 Northern 10) benefited from 28 turnovers the young Bucyrus squad committed to pick up the victory. The Lady Red started four freshmen against Colonel Crawford.

Colonel Crawford dressed eight players against Bucyrus. Junior point guard Kaylyn Risner missed the game due to an ankle injury and sophomore Brailey Horner was out because of illness, Coach Kyle Fenner said.

“We did what we needed to do,” Fenner said. “Our kids work hard. We’re fighting the injury bug a little bit, but we just keep coming along. We’ve got some tough games to play here in the next few weeks. We’re in a stretch where we’re playing three games in three days and four games in five days. But we’re coming along, we’re progressing.”

Senior Allison Teglovic led the Eagles with a double-double, 19 points and 10 rebounds. She scored 11 points in the first half.

Fellow senior Hannah Plesac netted 11 points, scoring eight in the second half. She collected four rebounds.

Sophomore Mallory Plesac added nine points, three rebounds, a steal, and a blocked shot. Sophomore Bayge Horner tallied six points.

Senior Jenna Maddie chipped in four points for the Eagles. Seniors Theresa Dzugan and Ally Hocker added three points and two points, respectively. Hocker finished with four rebounds.

Sophomore Maddie Kimmel led Bucyrus (0-9, 0-7 Northern 10) with 10 points and also grabbed three rebounds. Freshman Emma Tyrrell tallied nine points, four rebounds, one steal, and one blocked shot.

Junior Claire Schifler scored two points and classmate Kelsie Brady added one point.

Bucyrus coach Brittanie Ulmer praised her young squad — six freshmen, three sophomores, three juniors — for the toughness they’ve displayed throughout the season.

“You can’t teach work ethic and never giving up,” Ulmer said. “That’s one thing they give me day in and day out.”

Ulmer noted that for the freshmen on the roster, making the jump from junior high to varsity basketball is a difficult challenge.

“From the junior high to high school level, it’s a huge game change — pace, pressure defensively,” Ulmer said. “A lot of our mistakes are coming under pressure. We’re definitely moving forward in regard to turnovers. Our turnovers have gone down every game, which is a positive. If we can clean up our little mistakes, we’ll be on the right track. We’ve got a big freshman class. Next year and the following years to come, we’ve got a bright future.”

Fenner noted that the young Lady Red ball club could be a team to watch in the future in the Northern 10.

“They’re really scrappy and they play really hard,” Fenner said. “If they keep working at it, they’re going to be really, really good.”

Colonel Crawford senior Allison Teglovic battles to get the basket under pressure from Bucyrus freshmen Lily Neuman and Emma Tyrrell. Teglovic finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 54-22 victory over the Lady Red.

