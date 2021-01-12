Galion’s Spencer Keller to play golf at Indiana Tech

GALION — Galion High School golf standout Spencer Keller will continue his career at the collegiate level.

Keller, son of Tim and Melissa Keller, has signed a letter of intent to play golf at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was joined by his parents, Galion boys golf coach Bryce Lehman, and Indiana Tech coach Kelly Mettert for the ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Galion High School.

Keller noted that he was extremely impressed with Indiana Tech, both for its academics and athletics.

“With all the colleges I was looking at over the summer, what stood out to me was how much I liked the school,” Keller said. “I’m going into the College of Business and they have a super-modern College of Business Center. I was impressed with the entire campus. Coach Mettert really stood out, too. Personality-wise, he’s a lot like Bryce (Lehman). He knows what he’s talking about and he actually used to own his own golf fitting business. The golf facility they have there is super-nice, with a launch monitor and a lot of equipment indoors for use in season and during the offseason.”

Keller said he will be one of five freshmen joining the Indiana Tech program in the fall. He noted that Mettert told him that he and the other newcomers will each have a “good chance of being (Indiana Tech’s) top five.”

Lehman said Keller’s work ethic is tremendous and has contributed to the overall success of the team over the past four seasons. That success has included four consecutive MOAC championships (that’s four straight undefeated MOAC seasons) and four consecutive trips to the OHSAA state tournament.

“He’s definitely one of the best players that’s come through in the history of Galion golf,” Lehman said. “That’s saying something, in my opinion, because I believe we now have 27 or 28 league titles in golf. In the history of Galion High School, that’s the most of any sport. He was certainly an important part of the last four league titles and a key component to us winning 53 straight league matches.”

The streak started Sept. 16, 2016, Lehman said.

Keller was an All-Ohio golfer in his junior season, finishing in the top 10 at the OHSAA state tournament. As a senior, he was the Northwest District and Mid Ohio Athletic Conference player of the year, and earned Academic All-Ohio honors. He was also the co-MVP of the Galion team. Keller was a three-time, first-team All-MOAC performer (2020, 2019, 2018) and earned second-team honors in his freshman season (2017).

Lehman said Keller has been an impact player for the Galion boys golf program from day one. Two of Keller’s uncles (Andy Elliott and Jamie Elliott, who both played at Shelby High School) are PGA teaching professionals and he’s had the chance to learn from them over the years, Lehman noted.

“From the first day at the range as a freshman, I could tell he’d had some previous lessons, some previous experience in golf,” Lehman said. “He started right away playing varsity for us and contributing. He was the four-man his freshman year. Him and Matthew McMullen both coming in as freshmen, I knew we had something special brewing as far as Galion Tiger golf was concerned.”

Keller said he has developed many strong bonds with his teammates and has fond memories of his time with the Galion program.

“The last four years have been crazy,” Keller said. “Making it to state all four years and being able to compete at the state tournament. Also being able to have a chance to compete and win almost every invite that we went to. We had a target on our back all four years. I was able to make some good memories with (teammates) Jack (McElligott), Kaleb (Harsh), Mitch (Dyer), Matt Kingseed, Matt McMullen, and then also with some of the younger guys like Nick (McMullen) and Max (Longwell). It’s been really cool to grow up with them and not only have those guys teach us more about the game, but also be good leaders and help us get through the last four years with the success we’ve had.”

Galion High School golfer Spencer Keller (seated, center) has signed a letter of intent to play golf at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He put pen to paper on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Keller is shown with his parents, Tim and Melissa. Standing behind the Keller family are Galion boys golf coach Bryce Lehman (left) and Indiana Tech coach Kelly Mettert. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_SPENCER-KELLER-GOLF-01162021.jpg Galion High School golfer Spencer Keller (seated, center) has signed a letter of intent to play golf at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He put pen to paper on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Keller is shown with his parents, Tim and Melissa. Standing behind the Keller family are Galion boys golf coach Bryce Lehman (left) and Indiana Tech coach Kelly Mettert. Galion City Schools

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

