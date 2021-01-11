Girls basketball: Canton South defeats Crestline, 39-19

CRESTLINE — Canton South defeated Crestline 39-19 in a non-league girls basketball contest on Saturday.

The Wildcats (8-4) used tight defense to build a 13-6 lead after one quarter of play and clamped down in the second period, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 11-2 to push the advantage to 24-8 by halftime. The second half was more tightly contested, but Canton South outscored Crestline 15-11 to seal the win.

Dalani Kiser scored five points to lead Crestline. Daija Sewell and Ivy Stewart tallied four points each. Hannah Delong, Brynn Cheney, and Maddie Engler had two points each.

Delong led Crestline with 10 rebounds and three assists. Sewell had eight rebounds.

Cheyenne Comer and Layla Thompson each scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats. Carrigan Horning scored seven points. Sydney Comer added six points and Carmella Herrington chipped in with four points.

Upcoming schedule

Crestline (2-7, 0-3 Mid-Buckeye Conference) plays host to East Knox this evening.

The Mid-Buckeye Conference schedule resumes on Saturday when Lucas (2-4, 2-3 MBC) visits the Lady Bulldogs.

After that, Crestline hits the road for a pair of games on Jan. 20 at East Knox and on Jan. 21 at Central Christian.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back home on Jan. 27 to face Mount Gilead and wrap up the month facing Mansfield Christian on Jan. 30.

