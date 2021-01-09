Boys basketball: Eagles ground Rockets, push win streak to 12 games

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford kept its undefeated streak alive on Saturday evening with an 81-29 win over Ridgedale in a Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup.

The Eagles (12-0, 8-0 Northern 10) got off to a quick start and did not let up. Colonel Crawford built a 24-7 cushion after one quarter and pushed it to a 44-16 lead by halftime. Colonel Crawford continued to cruise in the second half, outpacing the Rockets, 37-13. The Eagles limited Ridgedale to just two points in the final period.

Senior Chase Walker enjoyed a big game on senior night at Mac Morrison Gym, pouring in 20 points and slamming down multiple big dunks. Senior Mason McKibben had 18 points with eight of them coming in the final quarter.

“It was a nice senior night. This is a great group. It was nice to get all of them in,” said coach Dave Sheldon. “We got off to a great start and controlled the tempo all night.”

Ridgedale (2-9, 1-6 Northern 10) was led by senior Adam Beard with eight points. Fellow senior Michael Burns added seven for the Rockets.

When asked about competing and keeping his team focused during the pandemic, Sheldon said, “They are just locked in, being smart on and off the floor. They just want to compete.”

What about the keys to keeping that winning streak going?

“We’re gonna continue to tweak things defensively,” Sheldon said. “Offensively, we have several guys who can score it. We have to keep that going.”

Next up for the Eagles is a short road trip to Buckeye Central next Saturday, Jan. 16. The Bucks (5-6, 3-4 Northern 10) dropped a 55-50 decision to Carey (5-3, 3-3 Northern 10) on Saturday night.

Ridgedale is in the midst of a five-game losing skid. Next Friday the Rockets will host Carey in a conference battle.

