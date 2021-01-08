Wrestling: Galion’s win streak now at 15 matches

GALION — The winning streak is now at 15 consecutive matches for the Galion High School wrestling team.

The Tigers swept a pair of tri-meets this week, knocking off Mid Ohio Athletic Conference rivals Pleasant and Clear Fork on Wednesday then taking down Lexington and Shelby on Thursday.

“We knocked off two of the top teams in our league (Pleasant and Clear Fork),” Galion coach Brent Tyrrell said. “These young men continue to improve and continue to scrap each week. We are very proud of the effort they continue to put forth. But we still have to continue to work hard to improve.”

The Tigers defeated Pleasant, 43-27, and handed Clear Fork a 42-31 defeat in action on Wednesday in Bellville. Five Galion wrestlers each picked up a pair of wins in that meet: Brodyne Butcher at 126 pounds, Devin McCarthy at 138 pounds, Landon Campbell at 160 pounds, Max Fisher at 182 pounds, and Alex Griffith at 285 pounds.

On Thursday at Lexington, the Tigers blanked the home side, 73-0, and held off MOAC foe Shelby, 45-24. A total of eight Tigers posted 2-0 records against Lexington and Shelby. That group included Kiddren Clark at 120 pounds, Brodyne Butcher at 126 pounds, Devin McCarthy at 138 pounds, Sam Wegesin at 152 pounds, Landon Campbell at 160 pounds, Kooper McCabe at 170 pounds, Max Fisher at 182 pounds, and Alex Griffith at 285 pounds.

Galion will be back in action on Jan. 15-16, competing in the Gold Medal Duals at Napoleon High School.

The Tigers are scheduled to wrestle on Jan. 20 at Ontario.

Galion is the host school for the 2021 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference championships, scheduled for Feb. 20.

Tigers sweep pair of tri-meets