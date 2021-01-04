Galion grapplers continue winning streak

GALION — The Galion High School wrestling team continued its undefeated streak to open the 2020-2021 season over the Christmas holiday break, winning a super tri-meet and the Northmor Duals Tournament.

“Our young team continues to improve and wrestle well,” Galion coach Brent Tyrrell said following the meet on Dec. 30 at Northmor. “We went 5-0 to win the Northmor Duals Tournament. We had a great full-team effort. We extended our win streak to 11 wins so far this season.”

At Northmor, Galion posted wins over the host Golden Knights, 60-6; Marion Harding, 64-12; Triad, 72-3; Mount Gilead, 67-6; and a hard-fought victory against Clyde, 37-35.

Conner Ganshorn (106 pounds), Ian Lehman (132/138 pounds), Devin McCarthy (138/145 pounds), Sam Wegesin (152 pounds), Landon Campbell (160 pounds) and Alex Griffith (285 pounds) each went 5-0 at the Northmor Duals.

The Tigers defeated West Jefferson and Greenfield McClain in a super tri-meet on Dec. 29 at West Jefferson. Galion defeated the host school, 65-6, and handed McClain a 57-15 defeat.

Ganshorn (106 pounds), Lehman (132 pounds), McCarthy (145 pounds), Wegesin (152 pounds), Campbell (160 pounds), Kiddren Clark (120 pounds), Brodyne Butcher (126 pounds), Max Fisher (182 pounds), and Caden Roberts (220 pounds) each went 2-0 at the tri-meet.

Alex Griffith (285 pounds), Jacob Storie (138 pounds), Kooper McCabe (170 pounds), and Mitchell Young (195 pounds) each compiled 1-1 records against West Jefferson and McClain.

“It is nice to see the growth we make each week,” Tyrrell said. “We still have some improving to do to meet our goals.”

Galion is scheduled to wrestle on Wednesday at Clear Fork High School and on Thursday at Lexington High School. The Tigers are scheduled to wrestle in the Gold Medal Duals at Napoleon High School on Jan. 15-16.

Galion is the host school for the 2021 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference championships, scheduled for Feb. 20.

