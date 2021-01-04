Girls basketball: Lucas tops Crestline in MBC action

LUCAS — Lucas defeated Crestline 38-27 in Mid-Buckeye Conference girls basketball action on Saturday.

The Lady Cubs (2-2, 2-1 MBC) led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter and 19-13 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3 MBC) trimmed the defiicit to 29-24 by the end of the third period, but Lucas outscored Crestline 9-3 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Shelby Grover led the Lady Cubs with 11 points and Tori Sauder added 10 points. Kali Nolen contributed eight points.

Crestline’s Hannah Delong led all scorers with 14 points, hitting 5-of-14 field goal attempts, including 2-of-6 3-point tries. Delong grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Daija Sewell had five points and four rebounds. Dalani Kiser finished with three points, two rebounds, and two steals.

Ivy Stewart and Brynn Cheney had two points each and Kennedi Sipes added one point. Stewart also had two assists.

Lucas hit 13-of-41 field goal attempts, while the Lady Bulldogs knocked down 10-of-38 shots from the field. Crestline outrebounded Lucas, 23-20, but committed more turnovers, 16-13.

By Andrew Carter

