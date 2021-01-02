Girls basketball: Big second half carries Ontario past Galion

ONTARIO — Ontario outscored Galion 37-16 in the second half to pick up a 54-28 win in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball action on Saturday at The O-Rena.

The Lady Warriors (2-2, 2-1 MOAC) held a slim 7-5 lead after one period of play and led 17-12 at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter. Ontario outscored Galion 21-6 in the third period to build an insurmountable advantage.

Macy Mangan led Ontario with 10 points. Carleigh Pearson, the MOAC’s leading scorer averaging 19 points per game, was held to just nine points.

Haley Guisinger added eight points. Riley Vavra and Rylee Nigh each scored seven points.

Natalee Perkins hit two 3-point field goals and finished with 10 points to lead Galion (1-10, 0-6 MOAC). Dezi Lester added six points and Heaven Phelps finished with five points.

Teanna Greter had three points. Lexi Rush and Virginia King added two points each.

Galion is schedule to play at Temple Christian on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers will then be off until Jan. 14 when they resume MOAC play against Pleasant in Marion.

Ontario will continue its three-game homestand against Willard on Tuesday and then against Shelby on Wednesday.

