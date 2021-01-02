Browns battle Steelers, playoffs at stake

CLEVELAND — The Browns and Steelers are squaring off on the last Sunday of the NFL regular season with a playoff spot at stake for Cleveland.

Let that sink in for a moment.

To all you Browns fans, congratulations on a fine season and here’s hoping you get that long-awaited, much agonized over, playoff run. My New Year’s wish for you is that your club continues to enjoy success for many years to come — except when they play my beloved Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last time the NFL franchise based in Cleveland suited up for a postseason game was in 2002, during the Butch Davis regime, and that edition of the Browns dropped a 36-33 decision to Pittsburgh in the wild card round.

The Steelers lead the all-time series 77-59 with one tie (a 21-21 result in 2018). But Cleveland enjoys a 38-28 edge against Pittsburgh at home. And the faithful wearing orange and brown this weekend hope the friendly confines of home will produce a win for the Browns.

Pittsburgh won the first game against Cleveland this season, 38-7, but this Browns team has grown and matured since they last met on Oct. 18 at Heinz Field. That setback derailed a four-game winning streak for Cleveland. Since then, the Browns have gone 6-3.

Playoff picture

Heading into the NFL’s version of decision day this Sunday, defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City (14-1) has already locked up the top seed in the AFC. Newly-crowned AFC East champ Buffalo (12-3) is the number two seed and Pittsburgh (12-3) is at number three.

Cleveland (10-5) is sitting in the seventh and final playoff slot in the AFC.

Ahead of the Browns are South Division leader Tennessee (10-5) in the fourth slot; Miami (10-5) at number five; and Baltimore (10-5) in the sixth position. Indianapolis (10-5) is still in contention, but on the outside looking in at number eight.

The formula for Cleveland is simple: win and you’re in.

However, in case you were wondering, should the Browns lose to the Steelers, the scenario gets a wee bit complicated. Here’s what it would take for Cleveland if they don’t handle their business:

• Colts loss OR

• Titans loss + Dolphins win or tie + Ravens win or tie OR

• Browns tie + Ravens loss OR

• Browns tie + Dolphins loss OR

• Browns tie + Titans loss OR

• Browns tie + Colts tie OR

• Browns tie + Titans tie + Ravens win + Dolphins win

Got it? Great.

Checking the schedule

The Browns and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. Other early match-ups include Baltimore at Cincinnati and Miami at Buffalo. The Tennessee-Houston and Indy-Jacksonville games kick off at 4:25 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_BROWNS-HELMET.jpg

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.