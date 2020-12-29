Boys basketball: Northmor knocks off Galion, 48-32

GALION — Northmor picked up a home win over local rival Galion in a battle of the schools that share the 44833 zip code.

The Golden Knights prevailed by a score of 48-32 in boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

A big third quarter was the difference in this one for the Golden Knights. Galion led Northmor 10-8 after one quarter of play, but Northmor was able to take a 23-17 lead into the half.

“Our first six possessions we turn it over four times. We had to switch up our defense a bit after the first quarter, the original press was giving them good looks still,” said Northmor coach Blade Tackett in regard to the turning point for the Golden Knights.

After three quarters, Northmor had opened things up and extended its advantage to 34-22 and did not look back.

Northmor was led by senior Preston Harbolt, who had a season-high 21 points. Sophomore Max Lower added 11 points and junior Logan Mariotti pitched in nine points.

“Preston just had the best game of his career. He’s a senior and I’m happy for him. He has went through some adversity this year, he deserved a game like that,” Tackett said.

Leading the Tigers in scoring was senior Brayden Eckels with eight points.

“We got sloppy with the ball,” said Galion coach Bobby Gossom in reference to where this one got away from him. Gossom noted that he liked the fact that his team “played hard at times.”

Northmor (2-6) plays host to North Union on Saturday. The Golden Knights resume Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference action on Jan. 8 at Highland.

Galion (0-8) will look for their first win of the season against Seneca East on Jan. 6 at Attica. The Tigers return to Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play on Jan. 9 at home against Pleasant.

Brayden Eckels of Galion, center, battles Northmor’s Kooper Keen (12) and Andrew Armrose (33) for position under the basket during the rivalry game between the Tigers and Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at The Castle. Northmor won the game, 48-32. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_b-122920j-GHS-at-NOR-bkb_0147.jpg Brayden Eckels of Galion, center, battles Northmor’s Kooper Keen (12) and Andrew Armrose (33) for position under the basket during the rivalry game between the Tigers and Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at The Castle. Northmor won the game, 48-32. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.

