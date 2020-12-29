Girls basketball: Tree of Life tops Crestline, 53-45

MANSFIELD — Tree of Life Christian School outpaced Crestline 23-17 in the fourth quarter to steal a 53-45 victory in the Wayne Roller Showcase on Monday at Mansfield Christian School.

The setback marked the third consecutive loss for the Lady Bulldogs (2-3, 0-2 Mid-Buckeye Conference) following a 2-0 start to the season.

Hannah Delong led Crestline with 12 points and had seven rebounds. She also had three assists and two steals.

Daija Sewell scored 11 points and had four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Jocelynn Morgan finished with seven points and five rebounds.

Ivy Stewart had six points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Brynn Cheney added five points and a team-high eight rebounds. Maddie Engler and Dalani Kiser had two points each.

Tree of Life (6-1) benefited from four players in double digits. Elisha Smith led all scorers with 15 points. Emily Slone tallied 13 points. Paris Richardson finished with 11 points and Alahna Hamilton had 10 points.

Both teams struggled with turnovers. Crestline finished with 23 giveaways and Tree of Life had 19. The Trojans recorded 15 steals and the Lady Bulldogs came up with nine takeaways.

Tree of Life outrebounded Crestline, 41-30.

Crestline continues its Mid-Buckeye Conference schedule on Saturday at Lucas (1-2, 1-2 MBC). Tip-off is at 1 p.m. There is no junior varsity game.

The Lady Bulldogs return home on Jan. 4 to face New London (2-4). The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at 7:30 p.m.

