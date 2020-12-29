Girls basketball: Galion nets first win of 2020-2021 season

MANSFIELD — The Galion High School girls basketball squad picked up its first win of the 2020-2021 season Monday, defeating Mansfield Christian 48-33 in the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase.

Galion (1-8, 0-4 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) trailed 27-24 entering play in the fourth quarter, but exploded offensively, outscoring the Flames 24-6 to net the victory. Freshman Lexi Rush led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, including five points in the pivotal final period.

Junior Natalee Perkins scored seven of her nine total points in the fourth quarter, hitting one of the Lady Tigers three 3-point field goals. Sophomore Dezi Lester added eight points, all of which came in the fourth quarter.

Juniors Heaven Phelps and Teanna Greter also had eight points each. Virginia King and Kylie McKee each had two points.

Aubrynn Maiyer led Mansfield Christian (6-2) with 11 points. Elle Schmitz scored nine points for the Flames. Noelle Beare had six points.

Anna Sparks added three points and Alexis Rippel and Kyleah Jones had two points apiece.

Galion jumps back into Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play on Wednesday when the Lady Tigers play host to Shelby (2-3, 1-1 MOAC). The Lady Whippets defeated Galion 77-24 on Dec. 19. Shelby knocked off Colonel Crawford 66-45 on Monday.

The Lady Tigers begin a four-game road trip on Saturday when they play at Ontario. The road swing includes trips to Temple Christian on Jan. 5, Pleasant on Jan. 14, and River Valley on Jan. 16.

MOAC Notebook

Galion’s Natalee Perkins leads the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference in rebounding and blocked shots. She is averaging 11.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game.

Lady Tigers teammate Teanna Greter is averaging four steals per game, good for second in the MOAC behind Pleasant’s Kyla Columber (4.3 spg).

Marion Harding’s Ariyah Douglas leads the MOAC in both scoring and assists, averaging 17.4 points and 6.2 assists per game.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-11.jpg

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.