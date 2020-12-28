Northmor’s Stuff to play football for Bluffton University

Northmor senior Michael Stuff will continue to play football after graduating from high school, as he signed a letter of intent to compete in that sport for Bluffton University last Monday.

Stuff, who received All-Academic honors from the KMAC this fall, plans to major in history education. He stated that he found Bluffton to be an excellent choice after spending four months looking for a college. He also was considering Ohio Wesleyan and Ohio State.

“I believe it’s a great school,” he said. “There’s a great community and a great coaching staff. The coaches were very easy to talk to. When I got there, I thought about it and as the process went on, my thoughts were about Bluffton.”

Being able to sign with Bluffton was a moment that Stuff had been looking forward to for some time.

“Ever since the end of my senior year of football, I’ve been looking forward to this,” he said.

With his new school, Stuff expects to play as an offensive tackle, noting that the coaches haven’t specified he’d be playing on one side of the line or the other. He feels that he’ll be able to bring some things to the table as soon as he’s on campus.

“Leadership,” he said. “I feel I can help lead the team, even as a freshman. I can help bring them together. I also will bring determination.”

One thing in particular that makes Stuff happy to be able to continue playing football at the collegiate level is simply how his senior year went, with the COVID-19 pandemic having a huge effect on things, from wondering if there would be a fall sports season to having fewer fans in the stands to his school having to schedule games on short notice for his team to be able to have a full season.

“Our senior year of football and how much it sucked,” he said about what he’ll remember from his high school years. “It wasn’t the coaching staff and all that, but the whole situation sucked.”

As a result, he can’t wait to get back on the field and work to generate some new memories of football.

“I’ll still be able to experience it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to putting the helmet back on again.”

Northmor’s Michael Stuff (front row, second from right) signed to play football for Bluffton University. In the picture with him are, back row: Northmor football coach Scott Armrose. Front row: sister Hailey and parents Nick and Amy. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_stuff.jpg Northmor’s Michael Stuff (front row, second from right) signed to play football for Bluffton University. In the picture with him are, back row: Northmor football coach Scott Armrose. Front row: sister Hailey and parents Nick and Amy. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

