Boys basketball: Ontario defeats Galion in MOAC play

GALION — Ontario ran past Galion by a score of 69-27 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Ontario used a quick start to get ahead and never looked back.

In scoring for the Warriors, senior Kolten Kurtz led the way with 11 points, nine of those points coming in the first half. Fellow senior Ryan Brophy added nine points, with all of his point being scored in the second half.

Ontario led 50-19 at halftime and didn’t need much from their starters in the second half of this one. Senior guards Zach McCristall and Griffin Shaver both forced multiple turnovers against the Tigers with pressuring defense.

“The beginning of the game we weren’t agressive and let them push us around,” said Galion coach Bobby Gossom. “Adding on to that we didn’t take care of the ball. We were just very lackadaisical.”

The Tigers were led by junior Hanif Donaldson, who had seven points and was a force on the boards. Junior Andy Sparks added seven points, including one three-pointer. The Tigers saw their best basketball in the third quarter when they scored nine points.

“We tried cleaning some things up and was a little less sloppy with the ball in the third. We wanted to get to the rim. When we do that something good is going to happen,” Gossom added.

On improving going forward, Gossom said, “We have to work harder in practice with game situations, including being pressured. We need to go at eachother and help everybody get better.”

Upcoming schedule

Ontario remains undefeated on the season at 5-0 overall and is now 3-0 in MOAC play. The Warriors are back in action Wednesday against Highland.

Galion is now 0-7 overall on the season and 0-5 in the MOAC. The Tigers will look for their first win of 2020-2021 on Tuesday, Dec. 29 against local rival Northmor.

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

