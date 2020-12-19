Wrestling: Young Tigers perform well at home meet

GALION — Six Galion High School wrestlers won weight class titles during a home meet on Saturday.

The Tigers faced off against teams from Shelby, Van Wert, Lakewood, and Big Walnut.

“Our young team wrestled very well today. We have a very scrappy team and they are willing to scrap with anyone,” Galion head coach Brent Tyrrell said.

Sophomore Conner Ganshorn took first place at 106 pounds. He compiled a 5-0 record and recorded pinfalls in his final three matches to win the weight class.

Kiddren Clark, another Tigers sophomore, posted a 4-0 record en route to winning the 120-pound weight class. He scored a pinfall in the final pool match.

Senior Devin McCarthy booked a 5-0 record on his way to winning the 138-pouund weight division. He defeated Tigers teammate Jacob Storie, a freshman, in the finals. McCarthy recorded three pinfalls during his run to the weight-class title. Storie finished 4-1 overall, recording two pinfalls, on the way to being the weight class runnerup.

Freshman Landon Campbell won the 160-pound weight class. He went 5-0 on the day and recorded four pinfalls, including two in under 60 seconds.

Sophomore Kooper McCabe grabbed the 170-pound weight class championship. He finished 5-0 and had four pinfall victories.

At 285 pounds, Tigers freshman Alex Griffith overcame a loss in pool play to capture the weight class crown. He finished 4-1, recording two pinfalls. Griffith lost to Ryan Hammon of Lakewood by pinfall in the final pool match, but avenged that defeat by beating Hammon in the championship match.

Including Storie, six Tigers finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes on Saturday. Freshman Houton Frank (4-1 at 126 pounds), junior Sam Wegesin (4-1 at 152 pounds), senior Max Fisher (3-1 at 182 pounds), and junior Caden Roberts (4-1 at 220 pounds) each placed second.

Sophomore Brodyne Butcher (3-1 at 126 pounds), senior Ian Lehman (2-2 at 132 pounds), and sophomore Ryder McCabe (3-2 at 152 pounds) each turned in third-place finishes.

The following Galion wrestlers finished fifth in their respective weight classes: sophomore Trevor Wall (3-2 at 138 pounds), sophomore Jaden Scott (1-4 at 145 pounds), and senior Michael Marks (2-3 at 220 pounds).

“It was a very productive day on the mats,” Tyrrell said. “We wrestled a lot of matches and got a lot of film to watch. We wrestled very well, but still have a lot to work on.”

Galion gets back on the mat Tuesday when the Tigers travel to Madison Comprehensive High School in Mansfield. Match time is 5 p.m.

