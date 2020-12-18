Boys basketball: Eagles edge Warriors in N10 battle

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford remained unbeaten after surviving a second consecutive close battle on Friday night.

The Eagles (6-0, 4-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) held off Mohawk 56-53 at Mac Morrision Gym to keep its unblemished record intact. Colonel Crawford edged Carey 53-50 in its last outing on Dec. 12.

The Warriors (3-2, 2-1 N10) surged to a 14-8 lead after one quarter of play, but Colonel Crawford won the second period, 15-7, to take a 23-21 advantage at halftime. Mohawk rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 18-16 to knot the game at 39-39 heading into the final period.

Colonel Crawford edged Mohawk 17-14 in the fourth quarter to pick up the hard-fought victory. The Warriors pulled to within one point, 54-53, with 5.2 seconds left in the game, but the Eagles hit foul shots to put the game away.

Both teams had three players hit double digits in scoring. Colonel Crawford junior Carter Valentine led all scorers with 19 points. He also had six rebounds and three steals.

Classmate Mason Studer finished with 17 points, six assists, and three rebounds. Senior Chase Walker recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three steals.

Senior Brock Ritzhaupt and junior Nolan McKibben had three points each for Colonel Crawford.

Mohawk senior Tyler Hayman led the Warriors with 17 points. Sophomore A.J. Hess added 13 points, connecting on three 3-point field goals. Senior Austin Tusing kicked in 10 points for the Warriors.

Senior Landen Snyder added eight points, hitting two triples. Senior Trey Combs had three points, appropriately, on a single 3-point shot. Junior Bryce Lang chipped in with two points.

While Mohawk hit eight 3-point field goals to Colonel Crawford’s four, the Eagles enjoyed the advantage at the foul line, knocking down 12-of-14 free throws. The Warriors were 7-of-11 at the foul line.

Upcoming schedule

Colonel Crawford will play host to Wynford on Saturday. The junior varsity contest begins at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.

Wynford (0-2) lost to Ridgedale 53-48 in double overtime on Friday.

Mohawk plays at Carey on Saturday. The Blue Devils (4-2, 2-2 N10) lost to Upper Sandusky 68-53 on Friday night.

Colonel Crawford senior Chase Walker throws down a dunk for two of his 14 points in the Eagles 56-53 win over Mohawk on Friday night at Mac Morrison Gym. Walker was one of three Colonel Crawford players to score in double digits. Junior Carter Valentine had a game-high 19 points and junior Mason Studer added 17 points.

By Andrew Carter

