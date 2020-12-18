Boys basketball: Shelby hands Galion 76-24 loss

GALION — In Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play, Shelby picked up a conference win over the Galion Tigers behind a big second quarter that helped the Whippets come away with a 76-24 win in Friday night boys basketball.

Shelby (3-0, 1-0 MOAC) led 41-9 at the break behind pressuring defense turning into easy baskets. The turnover margin favored Shelby, 29-10.

Leading the way for the Whippets was their senior class led by TJ Pugh with 19 points, nine of them coming in the second quarter. Fellow senior Cody Lantz tallied 12 points and junior Marshall Shepherd had 11 of his own points.

Galion (0-6, 0-4 MOAC) was led by senior Hanif Donaldson and his six points. Senior Brayden Eckels added six points, as did freshman Cooper Kent.

Shelby pulled their starters with just over five minutes on the clock, outscoring Galion 18-4 to finish this one off.

Up next for the Whippets is a tough date with the Spartans of Lima Senior on Sunday.

Galion is still looking for their first win on the season and will take on Ontario next Tuesday in another league matchup.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-9.jpg