Boys basketball: Colonel Crawford to play Clyde on Dec. 23

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford High School boys basketball program has announced a change to its upcoming schedule.

Athletic Director David Sheldon said Friday that the Eagles home game against Lexington High School scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 23 will not be played.

Sheldon said Colonel Crawford will instead play Clyde High School on Dec. 23 at Mac Morrison Gym. The junior varsity and varsity teams will play Clyde. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m. with the varsity game set for 7:30 p.m.

Colonel Crawford (5-0, 3-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) is scheduled to play two home games against Northern 10 foes this weekend. The Eagles face Mohawk today at Mac Morrison Gym. The JV game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 7:30 p.m.

Colonel Crawford plays against Wynford on Saturday at Mac Morrison Gym. The JV game will tip off at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

