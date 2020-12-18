Boys basketball: Lucas rolls past Galion

LUCAS — Lucas hit 10 3-point field goals and scored 47 points in the second and third quarters en route to a 72-28 victory over Galion in boys basketball action on Tuesday.

After leading 18-4 at the end of one period of play, Lucas exploded for 25 points in the second quarter and followed up with 22 points in the third period to run the lead to 65-15 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ethan Studer of Lucas led all scorers with 31 points. He knocked down six of his team’s 3-point shots. Studer scored 22 of his 31 points in the first half.

Logan Toms added 10 points for Lucas. Ethan Wallace and Andrew Fanello tallied nine points apiece.

Andrew Smullen had five points. Corbin Toms added four points and Markus Lester chipped in two points.

Galion coach Bobby Gossom suited up freshman Cooper Kent for the varsity outing on Tuesday and the youngster didn’t disappoint, leading the Tigers (0-5, 0-3 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) with 14 points. He connected on four 3-point field goals. Kent scored eight points in the fourth quarter alone.

Juniors Hudson Miller and Andy Sparks tallied four points each. Seniors Troy Manring and Caleb Branstetter and junior Hanif Donaldson added two points apiece.

Upcoming schedule

Galion is scheduled to play a home game on Friday against Shelby (2-0). The Tigers are slated to play a home game Tuesday against Ontario (3-0, 1-0 MOAC) to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-8.jpg

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.