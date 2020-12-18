Girls basketball: Second-half surge powers Crestline past Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Crestline blew open a close game in the third quarter and cruised to a 56-39 victory over Bucyrus in girls basketball play on Thursday.

It was the first game in 23 days for Crestline (2-0), which opened the season on Nov. 23 with 41-34 win over Galion. Scheduled games against Ridgedale, Temple Christian, St. Peter’s, Lucas, Norwalk, and Kidron Central Christian were postponed or canceled due to either the Lady Bulldogs or their opponents being in COVID-19 quarantine.

Leading 26-24 at halftime, the Lady Bulldogs outpaced the Lady Red 30-15 in the second half, scoring 17 points in the third period and following up with 13 more points in the final frame to seal the win.

Three seniors set the pace for Crestline’s victory. Hannah Delong led Crestline with 13 points. Ivy Stewart tallied 11 points and Daija Sewell added 10 points.

Delong, Stewart, and Sewell combined to score 20 of the Lady Bulldogs’ 30 points in the second half as they pulled away for the win.

Delong also had six steals, five rebounds, and three assists. Stewart’s stat line included six rebounds, six steals, and five assists. Sewell had seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

Senior Brynn Cheney and junior Jocelyn Morgan came off the bench to chip in seven points apiece. Cheney finished with four rebounds, three steals, and a blocked shot.

Sophomores Maddie Engler and Dalani Kiser scored three points each. Freshman Kennedi Sipes scored two points.

Freshmen Emma Tyrell and Lily Newman scored 13 points apiece to lead Bucyrus (0-4). Sophomore Sierra Frost scored six points. Juniors Claire Schifer and Kelsie Grady and freshman Addie Ricker had two points each. Freshman Layla Ellis scored one point.

Crestline finished with 19 steals and forced 29 Lady Red turnovers. The Lady Bulldogs committed 30 turnovers. Crestline outrebounded Bucyrus, 29-18.

Upcoming schedule

Crestline is scheduled to play at Mansfield Christian on Saturday and then wraps up the pre-Christmas slate Tuesday with another road game against Loudonville.

Bucyrus jumps back into Northern 10 Athletic Conference play Saturday at Seneca East (1-2, 0-1 N10) and concludes the pre-holiday schedule on Tuesday at home against Mohawk (1-1, 0-1 N10).

