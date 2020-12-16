Swimming: Galion girls continue undefeated streak

GALION — The Galion girls swimming team continued its dominant run to open the 2020-2021 season on Tuesday, sweeping Pleasant and Crestline in a double-dual meet at the Galion Community Center YMCA.

The Lady Tigers (4-0) defeated Pleasant, 78-11, and eased by Crestline, 80-2.

Senior Kasey Speck and junior Troie Grubbs continued their winning ways, each remaining undefeated after Tuesday’s action. Speck posted victories in the 200 individual medley (2:25.85) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.83). Grubbs touched the wall first in both the 500 freestyle (5:46.04) and 100 backstroke (1:04.92).

Speck and Grubbs were also part of the winning 200 medley relay (2:02.41) and 400 freestyle relay (4:09.43) teams. They teamed with sophomore Caitlyn Karnes and freshman Miranda Stone to win both races.

Karnes captured first place in both the 200 freestyle (2:19.1) and 100 butterfly (1:11.56) events. Stone won the 50 (27.8 seconds) and 100 (1:00.85) freestyle races.

Sophomore Julia Conner placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:49.47) and 100 backstroke (1:16.17) and was part of the winning 200 freestyle (1:57.23) relay team along with junior Adriana Zeger, and sophomores Ally Staats and Brooklyn O’Brien. Conner, Zeger, Staats, and O’Brien placed second in the 200 medley relay (2:20.73).

Staats finished runnerup in the 200 freestyle (2:26.48) and 100 breaststroke (1:29.62). Zeger placed second in the 50 (28.04 seconds) and 100 (1:01.57) freestyle races. O’Brien was second in the 500 freestyle (6:20.31).

The 200 freestyle relay team of Amara Ratcliff, Ellexia Ratcliff, Elisha Brown, and Izzie Willacker (2:18.58) placed third.

The 400 freestyle relay squad featuring O’Brien, Amara Ratcliff, Ellexia Ratcliff, and Brown (5:01.91) finished second.

Galion boys split results

The Galion boys swim team (1-3) defeated Crestline, 39-8, to pick up its first win of the season and lost to Pleasant, 60-26, in the double-dual meet.

Sophomore Nathan Barre led the Tigers with wins in the 200 individual medley (2:23.58) and 500 freestyle (5:47.44) events. Junior Sam Albert captured a win in the 200 freestyle (2:19.56) race.

Senior Grayson Willacker (26.35 seconds) and junior Walker Frankhouse (29.84 seconds) placed second and fourth, respectively, in the 50 freestyle.

Albert (59.69 seconds) and Willacker (1:04.41) placed 2-3 in the 100 freestyle.

Albert, Willacker, Frankhouse, and Barre combined to take second place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.97).

Albert, Willacker, Barre, and freshman Chad Taylor teamed up to finish second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:26.64).

Up next

Galion is scheduled to swim next on Dec. 21 at Colonel Crawford.

