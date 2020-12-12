Boys basketball: Clear Fork knocks off shorthanded Galion, 46-34

GALION — Clear Fork built a 17-4 lead after the first quarter on its way to a 46-34 win over Galion in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Saturday.

Brody Tedrow led the Colts with 12 points and six assists. He scored nine points in the first quarter alone.

Merritt Burgholder added eight points and seven rebounds. Luke Labaki and Jared Scott added seven points each.

Victor Skoog had five points. Ben Blubaugh chipped in four points. Beau Dornbirer added three points.

Clear Fork (1-1, 1-1 MOAC) hit six 3-point field goals, including four in the first half, as the Colts built a 29-14 lead at halftime.

Like Thursday’s game against Marion Harding, Galion only dressed seven players on Saturday against Clear Fork. The Tigers played without the services of three starters who are out with injuries: junior point Rece Payne (ankle), senior guard Troy Manring (ankle), and senior forward Brayden Eckels (ankle).

Payne and Eckels also missed Thursday’s game against Marion Harding and Manring was injured in the first quarter of that contest.

Junior guard Jaxon Oswald led Galion in scoring for the second consecutive game. He finished with 10 points, knocking down a 3-point field goal in the second period. Oswald also had four rebounds.

Senior Carter Keinath scored nine points and three steals in his first action of the 2020-2021 season. He missed the Tigers first three outings due to being in quarantine. He came off the bench on Saturday.

Junior Hanif Donaldson scored six points. Junior Hudson Miller added five points. Junior Andy Sparks scored three points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. Junior Kyle Foust had one point.

Galion (0-4, 0-3 MOAC) is scheduled to play at Lucas on Tuesday. The Tigers were scheduled to play an MOAC home game against Shelby on Friday, but Shelby has suspended all athletic events until further notice.

Galion is scheduled to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule on Dec. 22 with a home game against Ontario.

Clear Fork is scheduled to play host to Ashland on Tuesday.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-5.jpg

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.