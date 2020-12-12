Girls basketball: Marion Harding tops Galion, 65-27

MARION — Marion Harding defeated Galion 65-27 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball action on Friday night.

Three players scored in double digits to lead Harding to the win. Ariyah Douglas led all scorers with 16 points. Nicole Flock added 13 points and Justice Steinman-Ross tallied 12 points.

All 10 players on the Harding roster scored at least two points in the game. The Presidents have now won four consecutive games after dropping their season opener to Worthington Christian on Nov. 21.

Junior Natalee Perkins led Galion eight points. Junior Heaven Phelps and freshman Lexi Rush each tallied six points. Junior point guard Teanna Greter added five points and sophomore Dezi Lester chipped in two points for the Tigers.

Galion (0-5, 0-2 MOAC) is scheduled to play at Mohawk on Monday. The Tigers return home next Thursday to face Clear Fork in MOAC play.

Marion Harding (4-1, 2-0 MOAC) is scheduled to play host to Shelby next Thursday and then travel to Fremont Ross on Dec. 21.

