Bowling: Northmor sweeps Mount Gilead

CARDINGTON — The Northmor boys and girls bowling teams both upped their records to 4-0 on the season with victories over Mount Gilead on Wednesday at Morrow Lanes.

The Northmor boys won by a score of 1,943 to 1,673.

Joe Baldinger bowled 377 (187-190) and Zach Govoni rolled a 361 (170-191) to pace the Knights. Bob Guiler tallied a score of 306(190-116) and Wesley Hammond posted a score of 317 (184-133). Cole Postell bowled 279 (137-142).

The Lady Knights won by a count of 1,858 to 1,443.

Northmor’s Maddie Hoverlands led all bowlers with a 379 (169-210) to pace the Knights. Kourtney Rinehart added a 339 (179-160) in the win.

Kristen Bitiner bowled 319 (160-159). Emily Dromm recorded a score of 305 (156-149).

Emma Rinehart bowled 116 and Taylor Cantrell bowled 102. They each played one game.

The Knights play host to Centerburg on Monday for a KMAC matchup. Pins drop at 4 p.m.

