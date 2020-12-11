Boys basketball: Eagles blow out Rams in N10 matchup

UPPER SANDUSKY — Colonel Crawford remained unbeaten after handing Upper Sandusky a 70-44 beating on Thursday.

The Eagles (4-0, 2-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) and Carey (4-0, 2-0 N10) are tied atop the Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys basketball table and are slated to square off in a major early season matchup on Saturday. The Blue Devils posted a big win themselves on Thursday evening, knocking out Seneca East, 72-54.

Junior Carter Valentine led Colonel Crawford to its latest victory, pouring in 26 points. Valentine had 29 points last week against Buckeye Central.

Senior Chase Walker recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. He also had five steals. Walker scored all of his points in the second half.

Colonel Crawford led 30-21 at halftime before exploding in the second half to pull away for the win.

The lopsided final score was the largest margin of victory for Colonel Crawford against Upper Sandusky during David Sheldon’s tenure as head coach of the Eagles. It was also Colonel Crawford’s first road win at Upper Sandusky since 2014.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_CCHS-LOGO-1.jpg