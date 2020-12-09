Bowling: Galion sweeps Pleasant in MOAC action

GALION — Galion notched Mid Ohio Athletic Conference wins in girls and boys bowling on Tuesday at Victory Lanes.

The Tiger teams swept Pleasant with the girls winning, 1,621 to 1,158, and the boys topping their Spartan counterparts, 1,681 to 1,536.

Shiyenne Current led all players by bowling a 305 series (159-146). Maleah Stratton recorded a total score of 280 (147-133).

Kadence Fairchild bowled 270 (117-153). Abby Crager finished the day with a score of 260 (133-127).

Missy VanHoupe recorded the high game of the day for either side, bowling 184 in the second game. Zoe Frary posted a score of 101 in the first game.

Emily Seckel led Pleasant (0-2 MOAC) with a total score of 239 (109-130). Makkley Watters bowled 220 (127-93).

Taitum Byrne recorded a score of 189 (80-109). Ashlyn Peters finished the day with a score of 158 (58-100). Adisyn Hall bowled 149 (63-86).

Galion (3-0, 2-0 MOAC) won the Baker games by a score of 221-203.

Guthridge, Clark pace Tigers

Jason Guthridge bowled a 396 series and Sean Clark finished his day with a score of 353 to lead Galion (1-2, 1-1 MOAC) past Pleasant in the boys match.

Guthridge recorded a team-best score of 213 in the opening game and followed up with a score of 183 to close out the series. Clark bowled 201 in the first game and followed up with a score of 153 in game two.

Neavia Cansler posted a score of 255 (127-128). Ethan Click recorded a total score of 241 (123-118). Brady Dalenberg bowled a 76 in game one. A.J. Clark bowled a score of 111 in the second game.

Mason Cluff led Pleasant with a score of 282 (138-144). Austin Christman bowled 261 (131-130). Jake Kowalczyk finished with a score of 260 (125-135).

Austin Adkins bowled 239 (132-107). Seth Abraham recorded a score of 203 (78-125).

Pleasant (0-2 MOAC) won the Baker games, 291 to 249.

Up next

Galion is scheduled to play road matches on Thursday at Ridgedale (BlueFusion in Marion) and Friday at Highland (Colonial City Lanes).

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.