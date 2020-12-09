Swimming: Galion girls cruise to victory

GALION — Galion High School girls swimmers won nine events and turned in another dominating performance in the pool on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers squad defeated Upper Sandusky, 64-29, in a non-league meet at the Galion Community Center YMCA. The Galion boys team lost to the Rams, 61-27.

Senior Kaisey Speck and junior Troie Grubbs each claimed first place in four events for the girls team. They were part of the winning 200 medley relay team with sophomore Caitlyn Karnes and freshman Miranda Stone. The team posted a time of 2:01.77.

Speck and Grubbs combined with Karnes and Stone to win the 400 freestyle relay. Their winning time of 4:06.02 was 31 seconds quicker than the runner-up side from Upper Sandusky.

Speck won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:25.76. She dominated the 100 breaststroke, posting a time of 1:15.52 to finish 27 seconds faster than her teammate Ellexia Ratcliff, who touched the wall in 1:42.84 and finished second.

Grubbs grabbed first place in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 25.96 seconds. She won the 100 freestyle in 56.49 seconds, touching the wall three seconds ahead of the the runner-up swimmer from Upper Sandusky.

The Galion squad featuring junior Adrianna Zeger and sophomores Julia Conner, Brooklyn O’Brien, and Ava Niedermier finished third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:21.63.

Zeger placed second in the 50 freestyle (28.43) and was third in the 100 freestyle (1:02.81).

Carnes and Stone placed 1-2 in the 100 butterfly. Carnes’ winning time was 1:09.54. Stone posted a time of 1:11.36.

Stone and O’Brien finished 1-2 in the 500 freestyle. Stone’s time was 6:17.53. O’Brien finished in 6:21.71.

Conner and Niedermier finished first and third, respectively, in the 100 backstroke. Conner’s winning time was 1:14.75. Niedermier posted a time of 1:38.34.

Carnes and O’Brien finished second and third, respectively, in the 200 freestyle. Carnes’ time was 2:18.71. O’Brien finished in 2:20.06.

Conner placed third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:48.17.

Ratcliff, Elisha Brown, Regan Kuehlman, and Raygann Campbell placed second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:25.1.

Ratcliff, Brown, Campbell, and Izzie Willacker combined to finish third in the 400 freestyle relay. Their time was 5:31.04.

In the boys meet, Galion teams won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay races. Grayson Willacker, Sam Albert, Nathan Barre, and Walker Frankhouse teamed up to capture first place in the 200 freestyle relay. Their time was 1:52.78. The same quartet won the 400 freestyle relay, posting a time of 4:27.95.

Albert and Willacker placed 2-3 in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. In the 50, Albert finished in 26.15 seconds and Willacker touched the wall in 26.77 seconds. In the 100, Albert recorded a time of 58.11 seconds and Willacker posted a time of 1:03.63.

Barre finished runnerup in the 200 individual medley. His time was 2:23.98. He also placed second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.11.

Frankhouse placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:42.03.

Lucas Heiber finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:46.99.

Up next

Galion is scheduled to play host to Pleasant and Crestline at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Galion Community Center YMCA. That meet will be streamed live on the Galion Tigers Athletics and Galion City Schools Facebook pages. The meet will also be shown on the Galion City Schools YouTube channel.

