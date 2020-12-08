Girls basketball: Plymouth gets by Galion, 39-31

GALION — Plymouth outscored Galion 13-4 in the fourth period to earn a 39-31 victory in girls non-league basketball play on Tuesday.

The Big Red led 13-6 after one quarter of play, but the Tigers rallied to take a one-point lead, 27-26, by the end of the third period. Plymouth then pulled away in the final quarter to pick up its first win of the season.

Halli Hall led the Big Red with 14 points. She scored five points in the pivotal final quarter.

Mackenzie Back contributed nine points and Jaylin Branham added seven points.

Freshman point guard Lexi Rush led Galion with 13 points. She had nine points in the second half.

Natalee Perkins tallied eight points and Heaven Phelps added five points. Dezi Lester chipped in four points amd Kylie McKee had one point.

Galion (0-4, 0-1 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) begins a two-game road swing on Friday at Mid Ohio Athletic Conference foe Marion Harding (2-1, 1-0 MOAC) and then travels to Mohawk (0-1) on Monday.

Plymouth (1-2) is scheduled to play a home game on Friday against fellow Firelands Conference member Western Reserve.

