Boys basketball: Eagles bag Bucks in N10 play

NORTH ROBINSON — Junior Carter Valentine and senior Chase Walker combined for 48 points to pace Colonel Crawford to a 61-42 victory over Buckeye Central in Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Saturday.

Valentine poured in a game-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. He connected on 6-of-10 3-point field goal attempts. He added 3 steals and 2 blocked shots to his stat line.

Walker hit 8-of-11 field goal attempts and finished with 19 points. He grabbed 5 rebounds and recorded 4 assists and 2 steals.

Mason Studer finished his night with 3 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals for the Eagles.

Colonel Crawford (3-0, 1-0 N10) got off to a slow start and trailed 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles then exploded in the second period, outscoring the Bucks 22-12 to grab a 30-22 advantage at halftime. CCHS extended its lead to 41-28 by the end of three periods of play. The Eagles unleashed another offensive explosion in the final period, outscoring Buckeye Central 20-14 to close out the win.

Brady Kerschner led Buckeye Central with 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Alex Kanney added 8 points, and Casey Geissman, Tyler Rose, and Tyler Sanderson had 6 points apiece.

Colonel Crawford is scheduled to travel to Upper Sandusky (1-0) on Thursday in a match-up of the top two squads in the N10 from last season. The Eagles play at Carey (3-0, 1-0 N10) on Saturday.

Buckeye Central (1-2, 0-1 N10) is scheduled to play host to Mohawk (1-1, 1-0 N10) on Saturday.

