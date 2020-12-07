Bowling: Galion girls, Crestline boys earn wins

GALION — Galion and Crestline split the winnings in non-conference bowling action Dec. 3 at Victory Lanes in Galion.

The Galion girls (2-0, 1-0 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) pulled out a 1,695 to 1,642 victory over the Bulldogs.

Crestline flipped the script in the boys match, defeating their Galion counterparts, 1,683 to 1,670.

Kadence Fairchild bowled the high series and high game for Galion. She finished with a total score of 299, bowling 121 in the first game and ending the day with a 178 in game two.

Zoe Frary recorded a 296, bowling 144 in game one and 152 in the second game. Shiyenne Current finished the day at 270, recording a score of 137 in the opening game and posting a score of 133 in the second game.

Abby Crager bowled 264. She finished with a score of 129 in game and 135 in game two.

Maleah Stratton bowled 170 in the opening game of the match. Missy VanHoupe bowled 119 in the second game.

Crestline’s Erin McKenna bowled the high series and high game for either side in the match. She finished with a total score of 369 and recorded a score of 185 in the second game. She bowled 184 in game one.

Rachel Wyant finished the match with a score of 318. She recorded a score of 134 in the first game and bowled 184 in game two.

Marissa Black finished the match at 283, bowling 143 in the first game and ending with a score of 140 in game two. Lexis McCombs recorded a total score of 274, bowling 128 in the first game and 146 in the second game.

Lily Riddle bowled 161, recording a score of 95 in the opening game and 66 to close out her day.

Galion captured the two-game series by 13 pins, 1,418 to 1,405. The Tigers won both Baker games bowled by a combined score of 277-237.

Crestline boys edge Tigers

Galion’s Jason Guthridge bowled a 454 series, but Crestline prevailed thanks to three players topping 300 series in the boys match.

Guthridge recorded a high score of 234 in the second game after opening his day with a score of 220.

Crestline’s Cody Griffin, Blake Guulee, and Nick Huber combined to offset Guthridge’s big outing. Griffin led the Bulldogs with a total score of 326 (169-157).

Guulee bowled 322 with a high game of 190 for Crestline. He opened the day with a score of 132 in the first game.

Huber finished with a total score of 205 (180-125).

Cam Brlan bowled 257 (138-119). Hunter Gibbons recorded a score of 124 in the opening game and Curtis Thompson bowled 117 in the second game.

Crestline won the two-game series by a score of 1,451 to 1,405.

Galion won the pair of Baker games by a total score of 265 to 232.

Up next

Galion is scheduled to play host to Pleasant in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference match at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Lanes.

Crestline is scheduled to entertain Centeburg at 4 p.m. Thursday at at Victory Lanes.

