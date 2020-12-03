Tuesday Mix League scores at Victory Lanes

Team Standings — Week 8
1. Three Mustysteers 23.5-8.5
2. C.O.W.A. 21.5-10.5
3. B.F.F. 21-11
4. Off Constantly 18-14
5. Bowling Stones 18-14
6. Third Shifters 18-14
7. The Excusers 16-16
8. Sweet Girls Plus 1 15-17
9. Kobra Kai 12-20
10. Smitty’s Carryout 12-20
11. Checker Pizza 9-23
Mens Top Scratch Series — Week 8
1. Tyler Burkhart 189-224-233 — 646
2. Dave Pappert 201-237-186 — 624
3. Jim Patterson 216-192-204 — 612
4. Stan Sims 220-147-222 — 589
5. Jordan Engler 186-193-177 — 556
Womens Top Scratch Series — Week 8
1. Jane Horton 191-201-137 — 529
2. Mary Pappert 118-183-167 — 468
3. Sherry Phillips 116-146-156 — 418
4. Michelle Thomas 120-129-148 — 397
5. Peggy Kollar 126-104-122 — 352
