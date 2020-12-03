Posted on by

Tuesday Mix League scores at Victory Lanes


Team Standings — Week 8

1. Three Mustysteers 23.5-8.5

2. C.O.W.A. 21.5-10.5

3. B.F.F. 21-11

4. Off Constantly 18-14

5. Bowling Stones 18-14

6. Third Shifters 18-14

7. The Excusers 16-16

8. Sweet Girls Plus 1 15-17

9. Kobra Kai 12-20

10. Smitty’s Carryout 12-20

11. Checker Pizza 9-23

Mens Top Scratch Series — Week 8

1. Tyler Burkhart 189-224-233 — 646

2. Dave Pappert 201-237-186 — 624

3. Jim Patterson 216-192-204 — 612

4. Stan Sims 220-147-222 — 589

5. Jordan Engler 186-193-177 — 556

Womens Top Scratch Series — Week 8

1. Jane Horton 191-201-137 — 529

2. Mary Pappert 118-183-167 — 468

3. Sherry Phillips 116-146-156 — 418

4. Michelle Thomas 120-129-148 — 397

5. Peggy Kollar 126-104-122 — 352

