Swimming: Galion girls win, boys fall in season opener at Ontario

ONTARIO — All-Ohio performers Troie Grubbs and Kaisey Speck helped pace the Galion girls swimming team to victory over Ontario on Tuesday.

The Tigers prevailed, 50-44, in their opening meet of the 2020-2021 season.

Galion’s boys swimming team lost to their Ontario counterparts, 56-24. Only four varsity swimmers were available for the Tigers.

Grubbs and Speck along with junior Adriana Zeger and freshman Miranda Stone combined to win the 200 freestyle relay event. They posted a time of 1:50.73, nearly four seconds faster than the second-place team from Ontario.

Grubbs, a junior, won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.74 seconds. Zeger finished third in that race, posting a time of 27.75.

Grubbs and Zeger finished 1-2 in the 100 freestyle race. Grubbs’ time was 56.79 and Zeger’s time was 1:02.14.

Speck, a senior, cruised to victory in the 200 individual medley, posting a time of 2:25.22. That was four seconds quicker than the runner-up swimmer from Ontario.

Speck also won the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:14.33.

“The team looked good for the first meet of the year,” Galion coach Ted Temple said. “A lot of swimmers returning to the pool from fall sports are beginning to get in shape.”

Galion junior Sam Albert won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 50 freestyle with a personal best in both events. He posted a time of 58.48 seconds in the 100 freestyle and recorded a time of 26.37 seconds in the 50 freestyle.

Sophomore Nathan Barre placed second in the 200 individual medley and the breaststroke with times of 2:24.47 and 1:15.18, respectively.

The men had a pair of seconds in the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Albert and Barre teamed with Grayson Willacker and Walker Frankhouse to post a time of 1:52.24 in the 200 freestyle. The same quartet recorded a time of 4:26.96 in the 400 freestyle.

The next meet for Galion is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 against Upper Sandusky at the Galion Community Center YMCA.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/12/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-1.jpg

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.

Follow @AndrewACCarter on Twitter.