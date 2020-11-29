Region under winter weather advisory; rain, snow on the way

North central Ohio meet winter, part one.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Morrow and Crawford counties, among others. The NWS is forecasting two-to-three inches of total snow accumulation in the greater Columbus area by Wednesday morning. Areas north could receive more.

Rain is predicted to begin early Monday, with low temperatures in the high 30s. That rain will turn to snow as the day goes on, with falling temperatures and wind gusts of up to 25 mph, giving the region its first real taste of what lies ahead in the coming months.

Precipitation, likely a mix of rain and light snow, is expected to continue into Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to start in the low 20s and rise to about 32 degrees. Wind gusts on Tuesday are predicted to be about 30 mph.

