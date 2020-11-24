Victory Lanes Tuesday mix league results

Tuesday Morning Mix League scores at Victory Lanes
Team Standings — Week 5
1. Three Mustysteers 16-4
2. C.O.W.A. 13-7
3. B.F.F. 13-7
4. Bowling Stones 12-8
5. Third Shifters 12-8
6. Off Constantly 10-10
7. Smitty’s Carryout 10-10
8. The Excusers 9-11
9. Kobra Kai 7-13
10. Sweet Girls Plus 1 7-13
11. Checkers Pizza 6-14
Top Mens Scratch Series — Week 6
1. Cory Inscore 209-148-158 — 593
2. Kevin Inscore 175-215-189 — 579
3. Howard Thomas 145-213-206 — 564
4. Stan Sims 165-179-202 — 546
5. Tyler Burkhart 141-149-247 — 537
Top Womens Scratch Series — Week 6
1. Sherry Phillips 122-124-142 — 388
2. Michelle Thomas 109-154-121 — 384
3. Jane Horton 128-123-124 — 375
4. Mary Pappert 102-125-109 — 336
5. Alice Turner 84-102-109 — 295
Team Standings — Week 6
1. Three Mustysteers 18 6
2. C.O.W.A. 17-7
3. B.F.F. 16-8
4. Third Shifters 15-9
5. Bowling Stones 12-12
6. Off Constantly 11-13
7. Sweet Girls Plus 1 11-13
8. The Excusers 10-14
9. Smitty’s Carryout 10-14
10. Kobra Kai 8-16
11. Checkers Pizza 8-16
Top Mens Scratch Series — Week 7
1. Kevin Inscore 213-223-206 — 642
2. Howard Thomas 190-222-197 — 609
3. Dave Pappert 152-203-243 — 598
4. Cory Inscore 209-144-164 — 592
5. Bob Trease 245-166-146 — 557
Top Womens Scratch Series — Week 7
1. Michelle Thomas 187-157-145 — 489
2. Sherry Phillips 148-169-159 — 476
3. Jane Horton 98-144-153 — 395
4. Alice Turner 124-88-110 — 322
5. Faye Borders 92-103-126 — 321
