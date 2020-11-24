Posted on by

Victory Lanes Tuesday mix league results


Tuesday Morning Mix League scores at Victory Lanes

Team Standings — Week 5

1. Three Mustysteers 16-4

2. C.O.W.A. 13-7

3. B.F.F. 13-7

4. Bowling Stones 12-8

5. Third Shifters 12-8

6. Off Constantly 10-10

7. Smitty’s Carryout 10-10

8. The Excusers 9-11

9. Kobra Kai 7-13

10. Sweet Girls Plus 1 7-13

11. Checkers Pizza 6-14

Top Mens Scratch Series — Week 6

1. Cory Inscore 209-148-158 — 593

2. Kevin Inscore 175-215-189 — 579

3. Howard Thomas 145-213-206 — 564

4. Stan Sims 165-179-202 — 546

5. Tyler Burkhart 141-149-247 — 537

Top Womens Scratch Series — Week 6

1. Sherry Phillips 122-124-142 — 388

2. Michelle Thomas 109-154-121 — 384

3. Jane Horton 128-123-124 — 375

4. Mary Pappert 102-125-109 — 336

5. Alice Turner 84-102-109 — 295

Team Standings — Week 6

1. Three Mustysteers 18 6

2. C.O.W.A. 17-7

3. B.F.F. 16-8

4. Third Shifters 15-9

5. Bowling Stones 12-12

6. Off Constantly 11-13

7. Sweet Girls Plus 1 11-13

8. The Excusers 10-14

9. Smitty’s Carryout 10-14

10. Kobra Kai 8-16

11. Checkers Pizza 8-16

Top Mens Scratch Series — Week 7

1. Kevin Inscore 213-223-206 — 642

2. Howard Thomas 190-222-197 — 609

3. Dave Pappert 152-203-243 — 598

4. Cory Inscore 209-144-164 — 592

5. Bob Trease 245-166-146 — 557

Top Womens Scratch Series — Week 7

1. Michelle Thomas 187-157-145 — 489

2. Sherry Phillips 148-169-159 — 476

3. Jane Horton 98-144-153 — 395

4. Alice Turner 124-88-110 — 322

5. Faye Borders 92-103-126 — 321

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

