Bowling: Galion girls win Warm-Up Tourney

GALION — The Galion High School girls bowling team turned in a strong performance on Saturday at the Victory Lanes Warm-Up Tourney.

The Tigers finished first in a field of eight schools, posting a grand total score of 2,694. It was the opening competition of the 2020-2021 season for Galion.

Zoe Frary bowled a team-best three-game total of 569 for the Tigers. Her high game was 202 in the third game. She opened with a score of 186 in game one and followed up with a score of 181 in the second game. Frary rolled a 196 in the Baker game.

Kadence Fairchild, a first-team All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference performer in 2019-2020, tallied a three-game total of 495 in Saturday’s tournament. Her high game was 190, which she bowled in the third game. She recorded a score of 139 in game one and 166 in game two.

Abby Crager finished with a three-game total of 458, recording scores of 162, 165, and 131.

Maleah Stratton, who was honorable mention All-MOAC last season, finished the day with a two-game total score of 259. She recorded scores of 99 and 16- in games one and three, respectively. Stratton then recorded a score of 144 in the Baker game.

Shiyenne Current tallied a two-game total of 205 with scores of 166 and 89 in games one and two, respectively. She bowled 152 in the Baker game.

Shelena Wilcox finished with a two-game total of 216, tallying scores 89 and 127 in the second and third games, respectively.

Frary, Stratton, and Current combined for a total score of 492 in the Baker games to push Galion to the top of the team table in the tournament.

Boys tournament results

The Galion boys recorded a total of 2,420 and finished eighth in the Warm-Up Tourney.

Jason Guthdrige finished with a three-game total of 542, recording a team-high score of 228 in the third game. He recorded scores of 159 and 155 in the first two games.

Sean Clark recorded a total score of 414 (140-132-142) and Ethan Click finished with a three-game total score of 400 (158-117-125). Click then bowled a 156 in the Baker game.

Neavia Cansler tallied a three-game total of 342 (129-86-127) and then bowled 160 in the Baker game. Brady Dalenberg recorded a two-game total of 185 and bowled 138 in the Baker game. Dravin Morgan recorded a score of 85 in the second game.

Coming up next

Galion is scheduled to face Mid Ohio Athletic Conference opponent Marion Harding at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Lanes in Galion.

Members of the Galion High School girls bowling team wait for their turn to compete in the Victory Lanes Warm-Up Tourney on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Tigers finished with a total score of 2,694 to win the tournament. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_b-112120j-bowling_0428.jpg Members of the Galion High School girls bowling team wait for their turn to compete in the Victory Lanes Warm-Up Tourney on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Tigers finished with a total score of 2,694 to win the tournament. Don Tudor | Special to AIM Media Midwest