Northmor volleyball coach, players honored

COLUMBUS — Northmor High School’s volleyball coach and four players received postseason honors from the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association.

Northmor coach Josh Lehman was named Co-Coach of the Year in Division IV.

Julianne Kincaid was selected as a first-team pick for the Golden Knights, while Reagan Swihart made the second team. Both Riley Yunker and Lexi Wenger received honorable mention.

Other Morrow County volleyball players were also honored for their performances on the floor this season.

Highland’s Makenna Belcher, a senior outside hitter, was named to the first team in Division II. Teammate Kendall Stover, a junior right side, was picked as a third-team All-Ohioan.

For Cardington, senior setter Kyleigh Bonnette was selected to the second team in Division III. Also from the Pirates was sophomore Audrey Brininger. The outside hitter was a third-team selection.

The Central District Volleyball Coaches Association also released their all-district teams, with local teams well-represented this year.

Highland coach Rob Terrill was named Co-Coach of the Year in Division II, while both Makenna Belcher and Stover were named to the first team. Ashlynn Belcher was selected to the second team and Abby Eusey was an honorable mention pick.

Cardington’s Brininger was selected as the Player of the Year in Division III. Bonnette also was selected to the first team for the Pirates, while Izzy Wickline and Cadie Long were honorable mention selections.

Also in Division III, Mount Gilead’s Candace Millisor was named honorable mention.

Northmor's Julianne Kincaid was a first-team Central District pick for her play in the 2020 season.

