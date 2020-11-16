Galion’s Kayla Hardy named MOAC volleyball player of the year

Galion High School senior Kayla Hardy capped off an outstanding career by being named Mid Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball player of the year for 2020.

Hardy helped lead the Tigers to their fourth consecutive MOAC volleyball championship in 2020. Her career benchmarks include being a member of a squad that posted 25 consecutive sweeps in MOAC play, winning four sectional crowns, a district championship, and a district runnerup.

Hardy ended her prep career sixth on Ohio’s all-time assists list with 3,295. During her senior season, she recorded 772 assists and 80 aces — both tops in the MOAC — 52 kills, 10 blocks, and 202 digs.

Galion teammate and fellow senior Samantha Comer earned first-team All-MOAC honors following a campaign in which she led the league with 316 kills and recorded 52 blocks, good for fourth in the MOAC. Comer recorded 303 digs, seventh best in the MOAC.

Tigers senior Jaden Ivy was voted second team All-MOAC for a third consecutive season and freshman Ashley Dyer earned honorable mention All-MOAC. Ivy ended the season with 239 kills, good for fifth in the MOAC, and Dyer recorded 175 kills, which was 10th best in the league. Ivy was fifth in the MOAC in digs with 311.

Galion finished the 2020 campaign 17-5 overall and a perfect 12-0 in MOAC play. It marked the second consecutive season that Galion finished with an unblemished MOAC record. Since 2017, Galion has only lost two matches in league play.

In the 2020 postseason, the Tigers swept Shelby to win a Division II sectional title and then dispatched Tiffin Columbian in the district semifinals, 3-1. Galion’s season ended in the Division II district finals against Sandusky Perkins, with the Tigers dropping a 3-1 decision.

All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Volleyball Teams 2020

First Team

Kayla Hardy, Galion; Samantha Comer, Galion; Abbie Waddell, River Valley; Marissa Piatt, Pleasant; Bekah Conrad, Clear Fork; Carleigh Pearson, Ontario; Izzy Graaf, Ontario; Kassie Stine, Shelby.

Second Team

Jaden Ivy, Galion; Nicole Green, River Valley; Marleigh Albert, Shelby; Aubrey Bailey, Clear Fork; Halle Ciroli, Ontario; Jenin Abdelaziz, Ontario; Ashley Hecker, Marion Harding; Olivia Robinson, Pleasant.

Honorable Mention

Ashley Dyer, Galion; Olivia Baker, Shelby; Hannah Logan, River Valley; Hallie Gottfried, Clear Fork; Makayla Minard, Ontario; Paige Powers, Marion Harding; Sydney James, Pleasant.

