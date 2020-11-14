New wildlife officer in Richland County

Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan Kaufmann has been assigned to Richland County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2014 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Kaufmann has served in Huron County since 2015.

Officer Kaufmann is a graduate of Shelby High School in Richland County. In 2005, he received an associate degree in fish and wildlife management from Hocking College. In 2008, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in fishery and wildlife management from the University of Idaho. He has been the handler of K-9 Officer May since 2019.

As a wildlife officer, Kaufmann has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. He also contributes to public safety both locally and in Ohio’s vast outdoors. Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs; perform fish and wildlife surveys; and provide technical advice and instruction about hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related recreation.

To reach Officer Kaufmann, call the Wildlife District Two Headquarters in Findlay at 419-424-5000. To report serious activity involving wildlife, call 1-800-POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more. ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Special to the Inquirer

